MUMBAI Jan 24 Indian guar futures fell on Friday due to supplies from the new season crop and expectations of higher output.

* The February contract was down 0.49 percent at 5,050 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

* "Expectation of strong production amid supplies of the recently harvested guar crop have likely led to lower prices lately," said Tushar Rathod, senior research analyst with ADMISI Commodities.

* Guar fell 119.65 rupees to 5,007.15 rupees per 100 kg in Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.

CHANA

Indian chana futures fell on higher sowing and carry-forward stocks from the old crop.

* The February chana contract fell 0.53 percent to 3,021 rupees per 100 kg.

* "NCDEX Chana Feb prices may move lower towards support at 2,950 levels on negative sentiment. Resistance is at 3,050," Rathod said.

* Spot chana also fell 25.65 rupees to 2,967.20 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)