MUMBAI Jan 24 Indian guar futures fell on
Friday due to supplies from the new season crop and expectations
of higher output.
* The February contract was down 0.49 percent at
5,050 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).
* "Expectation of strong production amid supplies of the
recently harvested guar crop have likely led to lower prices
lately," said Tushar Rathod, senior research analyst with ADMISI
Commodities.
* Guar fell 119.65 rupees to 5,007.15 rupees per 100 kg in
Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.
CHANA
Indian chana futures fell on higher sowing and carry-forward
stocks from the old crop.
* The February chana contract fell 0.53 percent to
3,021 rupees per 100 kg.
* "NCDEX Chana Feb prices may move lower towards support at
2,950 levels on negative sentiment. Resistance is at 3,050,"
Rathod said.
* Spot chana also fell 25.65 rupees to 2,967.20 rupees per
100 kg in Delhi.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)