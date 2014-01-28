(From Feb. 1, Reuters will no longer provide this market report. If you have any questions or comments on these changes, please contact Jo Winterbottom at jo.winterbottom@thomsonreuters.com)

MUMBAI Jan 28 Indian guar seed futures were steady on Tuesday as good demand in spot markets offset a rise in supplies from the new season crop.

* The February contract was unchanged at 5,145 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange at 0933 GMT.

* "Higher supplies in spot market are keeping a lid on prices. Demand is improving from processors," said an analyst with SMC Comtrade.

* Industry experts expect guar seed production to be 2.5 million-2.7 million tonnes in 2013, up from about 2.2 million tonnes a year earlier.

* Guar seed rose by 78 rupees to 5,123 rupees per 100 kg in the Jodhpur spot market in Rajasthan.

CHICKPEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell to their lowest level in more than five weeks on ample carry-forward stocks and sluggish demand.

* The February chana contract dropped 1.59 percent to 2,964 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 2,936 rupees earlier in the day, the lowest level since Dec. 20.

* As of Jan. 16, farmers had planted pulses on 15.62 million hectares, up from 14.93 million hectares in the same period a year earlier, according to the farm ministry.

* Spot chana eased 3 rupees to 2,960 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)