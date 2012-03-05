MUMBAI, March 5 Indian chana futures are expected to open lower on Monday as supplies pick up from the new season crop, while guar is seen hitting another record high on negligible stock and large export commitments.

* Arrivals of chana, or chickpea, in the central state of Madhya Pradesh, the largest grower, are set to peak in the next two weeks, traders said.

* The April chana contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up 0.98 percent at 3,697 rupees per 100 kg on Saturday.

GUAR SEED

Guar futures are likely to extend gains on lower availability of the commodity amid aggressive buying by exporters to meet their commitments.

* The March guar seed contract closed at a record high of 20,738 rupees per 100 kg on Saturday, up 4 percent, the daily limit.

* Guar seed prices have more than doubled since December because of a drop in output and robust export demand. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)