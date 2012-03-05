MUMBAI, March 5 Indian chana futures are
expected to open lower on Monday as supplies pick up from the
new season crop, while guar is seen hitting another record high
on negligible stock and large export commitments.
* Arrivals of chana, or chickpea, in the central state of
Madhya Pradesh, the largest grower, are set to peak in the next
two weeks, traders said.
* The April chana contract on the National Commodity
and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up 0.98 percent at 3,697
rupees per 100 kg on Saturday.
GUAR SEED
Guar futures are likely to extend gains on lower
availability of the commodity amid aggressive buying by
exporters to meet their commitments.
* The March guar seed contract closed at a record
high of 20,738 rupees per 100 kg on Saturday, up 4 percent, the
daily limit.
* Guar seed prices have more than doubled since December
because of a drop in output and robust export demand.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)