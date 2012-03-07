MUMBAI, March 7 India's guar futures fell from their record high on Wednesday afternoon on profit-taking, though falling stocks and lower arrivals kept the downside limited, analysts said.

* The most-active guar seed for April delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 1.98 percent lower at 21,950 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a record high of 22,731 rupees in the last session.

* "There is some profit-taking and even demand is absent in the market," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

* Selling is advised at 22,000 rupees, for a target of 21,300 rupees, with a stop loss of 22,450 rupees, said Reddy.

* Guar seed prices have tripled over the past four months because of a drop in output, strong export demand and lower carry forward stocks with dealers.

CHANA

Chana futures were flat on Wednesday as pressure from rising supplies in the spot market was offset by production concerns in Rajasthan, analysts said.

* The most-active copper for April delivery on the NCDEX was 0.08 percent lower at 3,695 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Arrivals will only increase from here on and prices will come down after Thursday," said Reddy, adding chana may trade in the 3,690-3,745 rupees range.

* Low temperatures in northern parts of Rajasthan state could delay harvesting by a week or two and impact yields. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Harish Nambiar)