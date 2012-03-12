MUMBAI, March 12 Indian chana futures are expected to open down on Monday on increased supplies from the new season crop in spot markets, even though lower stocks with traders could limit the downtrend.

* The April chana contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed down 1.5 percent at 3,743 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* Crop arrivals in the market from Madhya Pradesh, the largest grower, are expected to peak in next two weeks.

* Chana or chickpea, a winter-sown crop, is planted during October-November and is harvested from February to March.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar futures are likely to open up on lower supply amid aggressive buying by exporters to meet their commitments.

* Analysts, however, said volumes in guar complex have declined to such low levels that it was difficult to predict any trend in its prices.

* The April guar seed contract on the NCDEX closed down 0.31 percent at 22,329 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* Guar seed prices have been on the rise following a decline in output, strong export demand and low carry-forward stocks, with prices having more than tripled in the past four months.

* Traders fear that consuming industries might find it unprofitable to use guar gum at such high prices and could switch to other alternatives such as xanthan gum and plant cellulose which are widely available. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; editing by Malini Menon)