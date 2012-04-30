MUMBAI, April 30 Indian chana futures rose on Monday for the fourth time in the past five sessions, driven by an expected drop in domestic pulses output and reports of lower stocks in Australia and Canada.

* Output of pulses in India is expected at 17.02 million tonnes in the crop year ending in June, well below annual consumption of more than 20 million tonnes, leaving the country dependent on imports.

* With reports of a shortfall in world stocks, prices are expected to remain bullish traders said.

* The key May chana contract was up 1.65 percent at 3,823 rupees per 100 kg by 2:28 p.m. on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), after rising 3 percent last week.

* Big farmers in northern India are sitting on stocks, expecting prices to climb further, said Sudha Acharya, analyst with Kotak Commodity Services.

* Chana or chick pea, a winter sown crop, is the most important pulses crop in India and it accounts for around 40 percent of the total lentils output in the country.

* In the Delhi spot market, prices were little changed at 3,719 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)