MUMBAI May 2 Indian chana futures rose 4
percent, the maximum permitted daily limit, on Wednesday on
buying by local traders and dal millers, amid declining arrivals
in the spot markets, and on reduction in delivery default
penalty by the exchange.
* At 2:41 p.m, the key May chana contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was locked
in the 4 percent upper circuit at 3,987 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Overall, fundamental is bullish. There could be some
correction on profit taking due to a sharp rise in prices," said
Ajitesh Mullick, head of farm research at Religare Commodities
in Delhi.
* The May contract rose more than 6 percent in two sessions.
* A reduction in the penalty on delivery defaults is also
supporting the prices, Mullick said.
* India's NCDEX has cut the penalty on delivery defaults in
chana or chick pea, pepper and rapeseed futures.
* Weakening of the rupee is also adding to the price
increase, traders said.
* Pulses output in India is expected at 17.02 million tonnes
in the crop year ending in June, well below annual consumption
of more than 20 million tonnes, making the country dependent on
imports to meet the deficit.
* The partially convertible Indian rupee dipped
below 53 to the dollar to touch a near four-month low on
Wednesday.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 226 rupees to 3,966
rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)