MUMBAI May 2 Indian chana futures rose 4 percent, the maximum permitted daily limit, on Wednesday on buying by local traders and dal millers, amid declining arrivals in the spot markets, and on reduction in delivery default penalty by the exchange.

* At 2:41 p.m, the key May chana contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was locked in the 4 percent upper circuit at 3,987 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Overall, fundamental is bullish. There could be some correction on profit taking due to a sharp rise in prices," said Ajitesh Mullick, head of farm research at Religare Commodities in Delhi.

* The May contract rose more than 6 percent in two sessions.

* A reduction in the penalty on delivery defaults is also supporting the prices, Mullick said.

* India's NCDEX has cut the penalty on delivery defaults in chana or chick pea, pepper and rapeseed futures.

* Weakening of the rupee is also adding to the price increase, traders said.

* Pulses output in India is expected at 17.02 million tonnes in the crop year ending in June, well below annual consumption of more than 20 million tonnes, making the country dependent on imports to meet the deficit.

* The partially convertible Indian rupee dipped below 53 to the dollar to touch a near four-month low on Wednesday.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 226 rupees to 3,966 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)