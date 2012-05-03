MUMBAI May 3 Indian chana futures struck a contract high on Thursday, climbing for a third consecutive session, as supplies failed to keep pace with robust wedding season demand in the spot market.

* Arrivals of chickpea, or chana, from the new crop are on the decline with the peak harvests having been completed in March.

* With pulses output expected to drop farmers are also holding back stock, expecting prices to rise further, said Mahendra Sonawat, a trader in Bikaner, in the northwestern state of Rajasthan, the country's second largest producer of chana.

* At 1:55 p.m., the key May chana contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 1.81 percent at 4,059 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a record 4,138 rupees -- at which level the contract was up nearly 10 percent over three days.

* The NCDEX has reduced the expiry period of chana contract to 4 months from 7 months, in a move to curb speculation.

* In the spot market, big traders and millers are stocking up, which is also adding to the upward pressure, said Vedika Narvekar, senior analyst with Angel Commodities Broking.

* Chana rose 135 rupees to 4,135 rupees per 100 kg in the Delhi spot market.

* India's chana production in the current crop year ending in June is estimated to fall to 7.4 million tonnes from 8.22 million tonnes in the previous year, farm ministry data showed. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)