MUMBAI May 4 Indian chana futures fell on Friday after surging nearly 10 percent over three days, as traders turned cautious on concerns the government is likely to take action against excessive speculation.

* There is market talk that the Forward Markets Commission (FMC), which submitted a report to the government on Thursday, has blamed some companies for driving up prices of some commodities, traders said.

* The food and consumer affairs ministry had asked the market regulator last month to investigate volatile prices in guar gum and guar seed contracts after their prices soared more than 10-fold in the last one year.

* FMC chairman and other officials were not immediately available for the comment.

* At 2:59 p.m., the May chana contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 1.46 percent at 3,997 rupees per 100 kg, a day after hitting a contract high of 4,138 rupees.

* "There is selling in all commodities on fears of strigent government action," said Sudha R. Acharya, analyst with Kotak Commodity Services.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 116 rupees to 4,116 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan and Rajesh Pandathil)