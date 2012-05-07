MUMBAI May 7 Indian chana futures nudged higher
on Monday on declining arrivals and strong consumer demand, but
trading was choppy on concerns the government may intervene to
rein in rising prices.
* At 2:34 p.m., the May chana contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 0.54
percent at 4,110 rupees per 100 kg.
* The contract hit a record 4,156 rupees on Saturday, taking
gains since April to nearly 10.5 percent, on an expected drop in
output and robust wedding season demand, before it came off
slightly.
* "There are fears the government will impose curbs on
future trade following the sharp rise in the prices of food
items though good demand and lower production is holding up the
prices," said Sudha R. Acharya, analyst with Kotak Commodity
Services.
* Daily arrivals in spot markets fell to below 200,000 bags
of 100 kg each from more than 400,000 bags in the previous
month, with peak harvesting coming to an end, traders said.
* Chana production in the current crop year ending in June
is estimated to fall to 7.4 million tonnes from 8.22 million
tonnes in the previous year, farm ministry data showed.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 14 rupees to 4,086
rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Eidint by Ranjit Gangadharan)