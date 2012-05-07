MUMBAI May 7 Indian chana futures nudged higher on Monday on declining arrivals and strong consumer demand, but trading was choppy on concerns the government may intervene to rein in rising prices.

* At 2:34 p.m., the May chana contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 0.54 percent at 4,110 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract hit a record 4,156 rupees on Saturday, taking gains since April to nearly 10.5 percent, on an expected drop in output and robust wedding season demand, before it came off slightly.

* "There are fears the government will impose curbs on future trade following the sharp rise in the prices of food items though good demand and lower production is holding up the prices," said Sudha R. Acharya, analyst with Kotak Commodity Services.

* Daily arrivals in spot markets fell to below 200,000 bags of 100 kg each from more than 400,000 bags in the previous month, with peak harvesting coming to an end, traders said.

* Chana production in the current crop year ending in June is estimated to fall to 7.4 million tonnes from 8.22 million tonnes in the previous year, farm ministry data showed.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 14 rupees to 4,086 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Eidint by Ranjit Gangadharan)