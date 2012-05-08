MUMBAI May 8 Indian chana futures climbed on Tuesday to another record high in anticipation of costlier imports to feed robust domestic demand, taking the rise to 11.7 percent since the end of April.

* With 1.3 billion people, the country consumes more than 20 million tonnes of pulses annually, while production is expected at 17.02 million tonnes in the current crop year ending in June.

* Supplies from Myanmar, Australia and Canada would have to make up the shortfall, but with the rupee falling about 7.5 percent since the start of March import costs would rise.

* At 2:13 p.m., the May contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 1.85 percent at 4,242 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a record 4,250 rupees.

* "Production is low, so we might have to import more and a strong dollar could push the cost higher," said Ajitesh Mullick, head of farm research at Religare Commodities.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 110 rupees to 4,210 rupees. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)