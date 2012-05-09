MUMBAI May 9 Indian chana futures fell on Wednesday as exchange authorities increased the deposit margins steeply, after prices surged more than 11 percent over six sessions in anticipation of a shortfall in output.

* The National Commodity Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) said it has imposed a 20 percent special cash margin on long positions of all chana contracts effective Thursday.

* This is in addition to a 15 percent margin that buyers currently have to deposit on long contracts.

* At 2:10 p.m., the key June chana futures on the NCDEX was down 0.8 percent at 4,356 rupees per 100 kg. The contract, which rose 11.5 percent over six sessions, hit a new high of 4,417 rupees on Tuesday.

* "The imposition of additional margin has dampened sentiment and traders are taking profit," said Sriram Iyer, analyst with ADM Investor Services International.

* However, with pulses output set to fall far short of annual consumption prices would remain firm in the near term, he said.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 36 rupees to 4,260 rupees. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)