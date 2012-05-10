MUMBAI May 10 Indian chana futures climbed on
Thursday as fundamental factors such as lower domestic supplies
and the prospect of costlier imports overrode moves by the
authorities to curb speculation.
* Daily arrivals in spot markets have halved to below
200,000 bags of 100 kg this month, traders said, and production
in the current crop year ending in June is estimated at 7.4
million tonnes from 8.22 million tonnes last year.
* The rupee, which has slid about 9 percent since the start
of March, is expected to push up the cost of imports that will
be needed to meet robust demand.
* The June chana contract on the National Commodity
and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 0.32 percent at 4,380
rupees per 100 kg by 2:10 p.m., even after a 20 percent special
deposit margin on long positions took effect.
* The contract hit a new high of 4,440 rupees during trade
on Wednesday, before coming off. The new margin is in addition
to an existing 15 percent deposit on long contracts.
* Traders are wary about building big positions on concerns
the authorities could further tighten measures to rein in
prices, said Badruddin Khan, associate vice president research
at Angel Commodities Broking.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 5 rupees to 4,283
rupees.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)