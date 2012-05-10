MUMBAI May 10 Indian chana futures climbed on Thursday as fundamental factors such as lower domestic supplies and the prospect of costlier imports overrode moves by the authorities to curb speculation.

* Daily arrivals in spot markets have halved to below 200,000 bags of 100 kg this month, traders said, and production in the current crop year ending in June is estimated at 7.4 million tonnes from 8.22 million tonnes last year.

* The rupee, which has slid about 9 percent since the start of March, is expected to push up the cost of imports that will be needed to meet robust demand.

* The June chana contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 0.32 percent at 4,380 rupees per 100 kg by 2:10 p.m., even after a 20 percent special deposit margin on long positions took effect.

* The contract hit a new high of 4,440 rupees during trade on Wednesday, before coming off. The new margin is in addition to an existing 15 percent deposit on long contracts.

* Traders are wary about building big positions on concerns the authorities could further tighten measures to rein in prices, said Badruddin Khan, associate vice president research at Angel Commodities Broking.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 5 rupees to 4,283 rupees. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)