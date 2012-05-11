MUMBAI May 11 Indian chana futures fell for the
second session in a row on Friday as a 20 percent special
deposit margin on long positions triggered a sell-off after a
rally to record highs.
* The June chana contract on the National Commodity
and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 1.13 percent at 4,276
rupees per 100 kg at 1:46 p.m. It had hit a contract high of
4,440 rupees on Wednesday.
* The new margin, which took effect on Thursday, takes the
total deposit to 35 percent on long positions at the NCDEX.
* "Besides imposing higher margins, the exchange has also
brought changes in delivery mechanism to reduce volatility in
prices," said Shikha Mittal, analyst with Karvy Comtrade.
* The measures are expected to temporarily cool prices, but
with arrivals declining in the spot market and output seen lower
the outlook remains bullish, she said.
* Chana, or chickpea, production in the current crop year
ending in June is estimated at 7.4 million tonnes, lower than
8.22 million tonnes in the previous year, according to farm
ministry data.
* The crop is planted in October-November and harvested in
February-March. Daily arrivals have fallen to 150,000 bags of
100 kg each in the spot markets across the country from more
than 400,000 bags in April, traders said.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 47 rupees to 4,232
rupees.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)