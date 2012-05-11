MUMBAI May 11 Indian chana futures fell for the second session in a row on Friday as a 20 percent special deposit margin on long positions triggered a sell-off after a rally to record highs.

* The June chana contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 1.13 percent at 4,276 rupees per 100 kg at 1:46 p.m. It had hit a contract high of 4,440 rupees on Wednesday.

* The new margin, which took effect on Thursday, takes the total deposit to 35 percent on long positions at the NCDEX.

* "Besides imposing higher margins, the exchange has also brought changes in delivery mechanism to reduce volatility in prices," said Shikha Mittal, analyst with Karvy Comtrade.

* The measures are expected to temporarily cool prices, but with arrivals declining in the spot market and output seen lower the outlook remains bullish, she said.

* Chana, or chickpea, production in the current crop year ending in June is estimated at 7.4 million tonnes, lower than 8.22 million tonnes in the previous year, according to farm ministry data.

* The crop is planted in October-November and harvested in February-March. Daily arrivals have fallen to 150,000 bags of 100 kg each in the spot markets across the country from more than 400,000 bags in April, traders said.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 47 rupees to 4,232 rupees. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)