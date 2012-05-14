MUMBAI May 14 Indian chana futures rose more than 1 percent on Monday afternoon, tracking brisk demand in spot market amid declining supplies, even though raised margins weighed on sentiment.

* The June chana contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 1.38 percent at 4,347 rupees per 100 kg by 1038 GMT.

* The new margin, which took effect from May 10, takes the total deposit to 35 percent on long positions at the NCDEX.

* "Spot demand is very strong. In futures, if prices sustain above 4,200 rupees for this week, we could see a jump of another 300 rupees in short term," said Faiyaz Hudani, senior analyst at Kotak Commodities.

* Chana, or chickpea, production in the current crop year ending in June is estimated at 7.4 million tonnes, lower than 8.22 million tonnes in the previous year, farm ministry data showed.

* Daily arrivals have fallen to 150,000 bags of 100 kg each in the spot markets across the country from more than 400,000 bags in April, traders said.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana gained 137.5 rupees to 4,285 rupees.

* The crop is planted in October-November and harvested in February-March. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; editing by Malini Menon)