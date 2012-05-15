MUMBAI May 15 Indian chana futures rose on Tuesday on declining arrivals in spot markets and on estimated fall in output, though trade was thin on concerns the government may intervene to curb rising food prices.

* "It's range bound today, fundamental factors such as lower production is pushing the prices up but due to fear of government action traders are not fresh positions," said Sriram Iyer, an analyst with brokerage ADMISI.

* At 2:54 p.m, the most active chana for June delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading up 1.05 percent at 4,313 rupees per 100 kg.

* Last week, the NCDEX imposed a 20 percent special cash margin on long positions of all chana contracts.

* Traders are refraining from taking new positions fearing he exchange could further increase margin, Iyer said.

* Chana, or chickpea, production in the current crop year ending in June is estimated at 7.4 million tonnes, lower than 8.22 million tonnes in the previous year, farm ministry data showed.

* Daily arrivals are falling across the country as the harvesting season is coming to end, traders said.

* Chana or chickpea, is a winter sown crop which is planted in October-November and harvested in February-March.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 31 rupees to 4,272 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma)