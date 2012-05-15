MUMBAI May 15 Indian chana futures rose on
Tuesday on declining arrivals in spot markets and on estimated
fall in output, though trade was thin on concerns the government
may intervene to curb rising food prices.
* "It's range bound today, fundamental factors such as lower
production is pushing the prices up but due to fear of
government action traders are not fresh positions," said Sriram
Iyer, an analyst with brokerage ADMISI.
* At 2:54 p.m, the most active chana for June delivery
on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange
(NCDEX) was trading up 1.05 percent at 4,313 rupees per 100 kg.
* Last week, the NCDEX imposed a 20 percent special cash
margin on long positions of all chana contracts.
* Traders are refraining from taking new positions fearing
he exchange could further increase margin, Iyer said.
* Chana, or chickpea, production in the current crop year
ending in June is estimated at 7.4 million tonnes, lower than
8.22 million tonnes in the previous year, farm ministry data
showed.
* Daily arrivals are falling across the country as the
harvesting season is coming to end, traders said.
* Chana or chickpea, is a winter sown crop which is planted
in October-November and harvested in February-March.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 31 rupees to 4,272
rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma)