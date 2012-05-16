MUMBAI May 16 Indian chana futures fell in a
choppy session on Wednesday as selling by traders ahead of the
expiry of the near month contract outweighed declining arrivals
in spot markets and an estimated fall in output.
* At 3:12 p.m, the chana June contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading
down 0.30 percent at 4,299 rupees per 100 kg.
* The near-month contract is schedule to expire on Friday.
* "We expect prices to move up as fundamental factors are
supporting bullish trend in the contract," said Badruddin Khan,
associate vice president of research at Angel Commodities
Broking.
* Chana, or chickpea, production in the current crop year
ending in June is estimated at 7.4 million tonnes, lower than
8.22 million tonnes in the previous year, the farm ministry data
showed.
* The recent changes made by the exchange in the delivery
structure was also weighing on the sentiment, traders said.
* As per the new guidelines, buyers and sellers have to
inform the exchange well in advance about the delivery, a move
aimed at reducing speculative trade.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 29 rupees to 4,300
rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; editing by Malini Menon)