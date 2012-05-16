MUMBAI May 16 Indian chana futures fell in a choppy session on Wednesday as selling by traders ahead of the expiry of the near month contract outweighed declining arrivals in spot markets and an estimated fall in output.

* At 3:12 p.m, the chana June contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading down 0.30 percent at 4,299 rupees per 100 kg.

* The near-month contract is schedule to expire on Friday.

* "We expect prices to move up as fundamental factors are supporting bullish trend in the contract," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice president of research at Angel Commodities Broking.

* Chana, or chickpea, production in the current crop year ending in June is estimated at 7.4 million tonnes, lower than 8.22 million tonnes in the previous year, the farm ministry data showed.

* The recent changes made by the exchange in the delivery structure was also weighing on the sentiment, traders said.

* As per the new guidelines, buyers and sellers have to inform the exchange well in advance about the delivery, a move aimed at reducing speculative trade.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 29 rupees to 4,300 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; editing by Malini Menon)