MUMBAI May 17 Indian chana futures fell for the second straight session on Thursday, a day before the expiry of the near-month contract and tighter regulations to curb excessive speculation.

* After raising deposit margins to a total of 35 percent on long positions, buyers and sellers are now required to tell the exchange in advance of delivery-based deals for the near-month contract, traders said.

* The measures reduce the scope for traders to switch positions and are aimed to cool prices that have jumped about 1 5 percent since the end of March.

* At 2:55 p.m., the most active chana for June contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 0.97 percent at 4,284 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Traders are refraining from taking new positions and we expect further decline in prices," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 28 rupees to 4,272 rupees. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)