MUMBAI May 17 Indian chana futures fell for the
second straight session on Thursday, a day before the expiry of
the near-month contract and tighter regulations to curb
excessive speculation.
* After raising deposit margins to a total of 35 percent on
long positions, buyers and sellers are now required to tell the
exchange in advance of delivery-based deals for the near-month
contract, traders said.
* The measures reduce the scope for traders to switch
positions and are aimed to cool prices that have jumped about 1 5
percent since the end of March.
* At 2:55 p.m., the most active chana for June contract
on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange
(NCDEX) was down 0.97 percent at 4,284 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Traders are refraining from taking new positions and we
expect further decline in prices," said Chowda Reddy, senior
analyst with JRG Wealth Management.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 28 rupees to 4,272
rupees.
