BRIEF-Pidilite Industries says Pidilite USA enters into agreement with Niteo Products LLC
* Pidilite USA (PUSA) entered into agreement with Niteo Products LLC, USA for sale of business of cyclo division of pusa
MUMBAI May 18 Indian chana futures were trading up on Friday on short-covering, after falling nearly 3 percent in the previous two sessions, and on an expected drop in output.
* At 2:35 p.m., the June chana contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading up 0.64 percent at 4,268 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Chana is up on short-covering as indicated by declining open interest positions. It is moving in a range of 200 rupees for the last three weeks," said Sriram Iyer, an analyst with brokerage firm ADMISI.
* A fall in open interest positions indicates traders are squaring off their positions.
* Overall fundamentals such as lower production in the current season and moderate spot market demand support a bullish trend, with prices seen rising further next week, Iyer said.
* Chana, or chickpea, production in the current crop year ending in June is estimated at 7.4 million tonnes, lower than 8.22 million tonnes in the previous year, the farm ministry data showed la s t month.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 96 rupees to 4,154 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; editing by Malini Menon)
BANGKOK, June 8 Prices of Thai rice hit their highest in nearly four years while those of the Vietnamese grain rose to their strongest in more than two years on strong demand from key importing countries, traders said on Thursday.