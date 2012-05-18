MUMBAI May 18 Indian chana futures were trading up on Friday on short-covering, after falling nearly 3 percent in the previous two sessions, and on an expected drop in output.

* At 2:35 p.m., the June chana contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading up 0.64 percent at 4,268 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Chana is up on short-covering as indicated by declining open interest positions. It is moving in a range of 200 rupees for the last three weeks," said Sriram Iyer, an analyst with brokerage firm ADMISI.

* A fall in open interest positions indicates traders are squaring off their positions.

* Overall fundamentals such as lower production in the current season and moderate spot market demand support a bullish trend, with prices seen rising further next week, Iyer said.

* Chana, or chickpea, production in the current crop year ending in June is estimated at 7.4 million tonnes, lower than 8.22 million tonnes in the previous year, the farm ministry data showed la s t month.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 96 rupees to 4,154 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; editing by Malini Menon)