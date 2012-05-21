MUMBAI May 21 Indian chana futures fell for a second session on Monday, weighed down by a sluggish physical market and lingering concerns about government intervention to curb rising food prices.

* The market has come under pressure on talk the government could subsidise imports, or impose stock limits on traders, to cool prices that had jumped about a third since December on lower domestic output.

* At 2:11 p.m., the June contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 1.49 percent at 4,220 rupees per 100 kg.

* "There is no demand from millers at 4,200 rupees, prices could fall below 4,000 rupees," said Faiyaz Hudani, analyst with Kotak Commodity Services.

* Production of pulses in India is expected to fall by 5.3 percent to 17.28 million tonnes in the current crop year ending in June, according to the farm ministry.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 72 rupees to 4,177 rupees. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)