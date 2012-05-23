MUMBAI May 23 Indian chana futures fell for the fourth straight session on Wednesday on weak demand in spot markets, with a decline in other agro-commodities also hurting sentiment.

* At 2:30 p.m, the June chana contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading down 1.56 percent at 4,093 rupees per 100 kg.

* Chana prices touched a record high on May 9, jumping 45 percent since the start of the year, on lower production and are still in the overbought zone. Traders are reluctant to buy at such high levels, said Sriram Iyer, an analyst with ADMISI.

* India's chana output is estimated to fall to 7.4 million tonnes in the current season from 8.22 million tonnes in previous year.

* Most Indian farm commodity futures fell, tracking broader commodities markets, as investors worried about the impact of the euro zone debt crisis on global demand.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 41 rupees to 4,089 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)