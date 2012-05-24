MUMBAI May 24 Indian chana, or chickpea, futures climbed on Thursday after a more than 4 percent drop over four sessions triggered buying, with lower output expected to keep prices firm in the near term.

* At 2:21 p.m., the June contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.87 percent at 4,183 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Buying emerged as soon as it fell below 4,200 rupees, but there is resistance at higher levels," said Ranjit Mankharia, a trader in the northwestern city of Bikaner, in Rajasthan, the main market for the commodity.

* There will be profit-taking if it touches 4,400 rupees because the government could step in to control prices, he said, although a fall in output and low stocks are bullish factors.

* Chana output is estimated to fall to 7.4 million tonnes in the current season from 8.22 million tonnes last year, according to farm ministry data.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 50 rupees to 4,150. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)