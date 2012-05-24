MUMBAI May 24 Indian chana, or chickpea,
futures climbed on Thursday after a more than 4 percent drop
over four sessions triggered buying, with lower output expected
to keep prices firm in the near term.
* At 2:21 p.m., the June contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.87 percent at 4,183
rupees per 100 kg.
* "Buying emerged as soon as it fell below 4,200 rupees, but
there is resistance at higher levels," said Ranjit Mankharia, a
trader in the northwestern city of Bikaner, in Rajasthan, the
main market for the commodity.
* There will be profit-taking if it touches 4,400 rupees
because the government could step in to control prices, he said,
although a fall in output and low stocks are bullish factors.
* Chana output is estimated to fall to 7.4 million tonnes in
the current season from 8.22 million tonnes last year, according
to farm ministry data.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 50 rupees to 4,150.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)