MUMBAI May 25 Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose for a second straight session on Friday on value buying, following a recent fall in prices, and on a lack of fresh arrivals in spot markets.

* At 1:33 p.m., chana for June delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading up 0.82 percent a t 4,188 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract had fallen nearly 4.5 percent in four straight sessions, before rising on Thursday.

* "Buying has emerged as chana fell below 4,100 rupees level, and as the arrival pressure has eased as the harvesting season is over," said Sudha R. Acharya, analyst with Kotak Commodity Services.

* Traders expect local millers to continue buying if prices remain below 4,200 rupees.

* Chana, a winter sown crop, is planted in October-November and harvested in March-April, though unseasonal rains in April delayed harvesting this year.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 6 rupees to 4,181 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; editing by Malini Menon)