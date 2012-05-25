MUMBAI May 25 Indian chana, or chickpea,
futures rose for a second straight session on Friday on value
buying, following a recent fall in prices, and on a lack of
fresh arrivals in spot markets.
* At 1:33 p.m., chana for June delivery on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading
up 0.82 percent a t 4,188 rupees per 100 kg.
* The contract had fallen nearly 4.5 percent in four
straight sessions, before rising on Thursday.
* "Buying has emerged as chana fell below 4,100 rupees
level, and as the arrival pressure has eased as the harvesting
season is over," said Sudha R. Acharya, analyst with Kotak
Commodity Services.
* Traders expect local millers to continue buying if prices
remain below 4,200 rupees.
* Chana, a winter sown crop, is planted in October-November
and harvested in March-April, though unseasonal rains in April
delayed harvesting this year.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 6 rupees to 4,181
rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; editing by Malini Menon)