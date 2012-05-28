MUMBAI May 28 Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose on Monday on bargain buying after a recent fall in prices, while firm spot market prices due to thin arrivals also aided buying.

* Chana for June delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended 2.34 percent higher at 4,237 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract had fallen more than 4 percent since May 18.

* "Fresh buying is supporting the upside in chana futures after recent decline in prices," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* Traders expect local millers to continue buying if prices remain below 4,200 rupees.

* Chana, a winter sown crop, is planted in October-November and harvested in March-April, though unseasonal rains in April delayed harvesting this year.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 65 rupees to 4,250 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; editing by Malini Menon)