MUMBAI May 29 Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose for a third consecutive session on Tuesday on thin domestic supplies.
* At 2 p.m., chana for June delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 0.82 percent higher at 4,300 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Supplies are likely to remain weak because of lower output this year but any sharp upside is unlikely because of fears of government intervention," said Vedika Narvekar, analyst at Angel Commodities.
* Production of pulses in India is expected to fall by 5.3 percent to 17.28 million tonnes in the current crop year ending in June, according to the farm ministry.
* Chana, a winter sown crop, is planted in October-November and harvested in March-April, though unseasonal rains in April delayed harvesting this year.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 114 rupees to 4,364. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)
