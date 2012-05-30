MUMBAI May 30 Indian chana, or chickpea,
futures snapped a 3-day rising streak on Wednesday on
profit-taking, outweighing thin local supplies.
* Chana for June delivery on the National Commodity
and Derivatives Exchange ended 1.07 percent lower at 4,234
rupees per 100 kg.
* "It may fall by another 40-50 rupees due to profit-taking.
But prices may rebound from 4,200 levels as demand is seen
emerging at lower levels for the festive season ahead," said
Sudha Acharya, an an a lyst at Kotak Commodity Services.
* The production of pulses in India is expected to fall by
5.3 percent to 17.28 million tonnes in the current crop year
ending in June, an estimate from the farm ministry showed.
* Chana, a winter-sown crop, is planted in October-November
and harvested in March-April, though unseasonal rains in April
delayed harvesting this year.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 25 rupees to 4,325
rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; editing by Malini Menon)