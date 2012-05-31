MUMBAI May 31 Indian chana, or chickpea,
futures ended lower on Thursday as a decline in spot demand from
millers and local buyers after recent price rises dampened
sentiment.
* Chana for June delivery on the National Commodity
and Derivatives Exchange ended 1.91 percent lower at 4,153
rupees per 100 kg, after rising more than 2 percent in the last
four sessions.
* "Prices are not sustaining at higher levels because demand
is not that strong. Demand may pick up from July ahead of
festivals," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst at JRG Wealth
Management.
* Traders do not expect spot demand to sustain above 4,200
rupees per 100 kg.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 25 rupees to 4,300
rupees per 100 kg in low volume trade.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; editing by Malini Menon)