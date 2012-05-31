MUMBAI May 31 Indian chana, or chickpea, futures ended lower on Thursday as a decline in spot demand from millers and local buyers after recent price rises dampened sentiment.

* Chana for June delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended 1.91 percent lower at 4,153 rupees per 100 kg, after rising more than 2 percent in the last four sessions.

* "Prices are not sustaining at higher levels because demand is not that strong. Demand may pick up from July ahead of festivals," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* Traders do not expect spot demand to sustain above 4,200 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 25 rupees to 4,300 rupees per 100 kg in low volume trade. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; editing by Malini Menon)