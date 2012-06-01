MUMBAI, June 1 Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell for a third straight session on Friday on weak local demand in the absence of any major festival, although thin supplies restricted the downmove.

* At 3:30 p.m., chana for July delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange fell 0.87 percent to 4,215 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Arrivals have dropped in the physical market, but any sharp upside is unlikely because all the major festivals have ended (for now). Demand may pick up from July ahead of festivals," said Sudha Acharya, an analyst at Kotak Commodities.

* India celebrates a series of local festivals such as Rakhshabandhan, Ganesh Utsav and Diwali from August to October.

* Production of pulses in India is expected to fall by 5.3 percent to 17.28 million tonnes in the current crop year ending in June, according to the farm ministry.

* Chana, a winter sown crop, is planted in October-November and harvested in March-April, though unseasonal rains in April delayed harvesting this year. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; editing by Malini Menon)