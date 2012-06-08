MUMBAI, June 8 Indian chana, or chickpea, futures nudged up on Friday afternoon on buying interest at lower levels supported by slack supplies in the spot market in a year of lower estimated output.

* At 2:50 p.m., the July delivery contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.32 percent at 4,110 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Futures are expected to rise because it is trading below the spot prices. Domestic demand is also expected to increase in coming weak ahead of the festivals," said Sudha Acharya, analyst at Kotak Commodities Services.

* Acharya expects the gap between futures and spot prices to narrow down with July contract seen touching 4,250 rupees in the short term.

* Chana production in the current crop year, ending in June, is estimated at 7.4 million tonnes, lower than 8.22 million tonnes in the previous year, farm ministry data showed.

* Chana is a winter sown crop which is planted in October-November and harvested in February-March.

* However, spot chana prices fell 29 rupees to 4,217 rupees in Delhi. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)