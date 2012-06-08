MUMBAI, June 8 Indian chana, or chickpea,
futures nudged up on Friday afternoon on buying interest at
lower levels supported by slack supplies in the spot market in a
year of lower estimated output.
* At 2:50 p.m., the July delivery contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.32 percent
at 4,110 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Futures are expected to rise because it is trading below
the spot prices. Domestic demand is also expected to increase in
coming weak ahead of the festivals," said Sudha Acharya, analyst
at Kotak Commodities Services.
* Acharya expects the gap between futures and spot prices to
narrow down with July contract seen touching 4,250 rupees in the
short term.
* Chana production in the current crop year, ending in June,
is estimated at 7.4 million tonnes, lower than 8.22 million
tonnes in the previous year, farm ministry data showed.
* Chana is a winter sown crop which is planted in
October-November and harvested in February-March.
* However, spot chana prices fell 29 rupees to 4,217 rupees
in Delhi.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)