MUMBAI, July 17 Indian chana futures fell as much as 1.5 percent from its previous session's record high as traders resorted to profit-taking, though thin supplies in the local market and slower sowing of other kharif pulses kept the downside limited.

* Chana is a winter crop sown from October to December.

* The most-active chana for August delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) fell to a low of 4,668 rupees per 100 kg, before trading 0.59 percent lower at 4,709 rupees at 0738 GMT.

* "There is some profit-taking, but the overall trend is still up due to lean supply season," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management in Hyderabad, adding chana may trade in the range of 4,670-4,740 rupees.

* The contract has gained 8.6 percent since the start of June.

* Demand for chana usually rises during the rainy season due to lower availability of fresh vegetables and the upcoming festive season that begins next month. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)