BRIEF-Zee Entertainment Enterprises approves acquisition of balance 49 pct stake in India Webportal
* Approved acquisition of balance 49 percent stake in india webportal for INR equivalent of $30.7 million
MUMBAI, July 17 Indian chana futures fell as much as 1.5 percent from its previous session's record high as traders resorted to profit-taking, though thin supplies in the local market and slower sowing of other kharif pulses kept the downside limited.
* Chana is a winter crop sown from October to December.
* The most-active chana for August delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) fell to a low of 4,668 rupees per 100 kg, before trading 0.59 percent lower at 4,709 rupees at 0738 GMT.
* "There is some profit-taking, but the overall trend is still up due to lean supply season," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management in Hyderabad, adding chana may trade in the range of 4,670-4,740 rupees.
* The contract has gained 8.6 percent since the start of June.
* Demand for chana usually rises during the rainy season due to lower availability of fresh vegetables and the upcoming festive season that begins next month. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)
NEW DELHI, June 8 Indian Oil Corp has lined up an extensive maintenance turnaround plan for its refineries in 2017, sources with knowledge of the plan said, which could force the country's top refiner to tap overseas markets for gasoline and diesel to meet rising local demand. IOC plans to shut a 150,000 barrel per day (bpd) crude unit at its 300,000 bpd Panipat refinery in northern India and an associated naphtha cracker plant for about a month in July, the sources said, fr