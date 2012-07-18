MUMBAI, July 18 Indian chana futures rose due to strong local demand ahead of the festive season amid slack supplies in the local market and lower stocks.

* Slow progress of summer-sown pulses due to less rainfall also supported the upside. Chana is a winter crop sown from October to December.

* The most-active chana for August delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) rose 1.19 percent to 4,758 rupees at 0920 GMT.

* Fresh buying will gain pace at lower levels, supported by festival demand, Kotak Commodities said in a research note on Wednesday.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 45 rupees to 4,810 rupees per 100 kg.

* Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management in Hyderabad, expects the most-active August contract to touch 4,850 rupees in the short term.

* Demand for chana usually rises during the rainy season due to less availability of fresh vegetables and the festive season that begins in August. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma)