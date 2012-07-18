MUMBAI, July 18 Indian chana futures rose due to
strong local demand ahead of the festive season amid slack
supplies in the local market and lower stocks.
* Slow progress of summer-sown pulses due to less rainfall
also supported the upside. Chana is a winter crop sown from
October to December.
* The most-active chana for August delivery on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) rose 1.19
percent to 4,758 rupees at 0920 GMT.
* Fresh buying will gain pace at lower levels, supported by
festival demand, Kotak Commodities said in a research note on
Wednesday.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 45 rupees to 4,810
rupees per 100 kg.
* Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management
in Hyderabad, expects the most-active August contract to touch
4,850 rupees in the short term.
* Demand for chana usually rises during the rainy season due
to less availability of fresh vegetables and the festive season
that begins in August.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma)