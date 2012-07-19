MUMBAI, July 19 Indian chana futures were up as a thin supply situation in the domestic market and improved local buying ahead of the festive season supported sentiment.

* Slow progress of summer-sown pulses due to less rainfall also supported the upside. Chana is a winter crop sown from October to December.

* The most-active chana for August delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) rose 0.78 percent to 4,763 rupees at 0832 GMT.

* "Fundamentals for chana are strong. Demand is expected to remain good ahead of the festive season," said Sudha Acharya, analyst at Kotak Commodities.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 48.5 rupees to 4,861.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* Demand for chana usually rises during the rainy season due to less availability of fresh vegetables and the festive season that begins in August. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)