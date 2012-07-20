MUMBAI, July 20 Indian chana futures rose to a record high, bolstered by strong demand from domestic traders and millers due to the upcoming festival season amid slack supplies.

* Slow progress of summer-sown pulses due to less rainfall also supported the upside. Chana is a winter crop sown from October to December.

* At 0835 GMT, the most-active chana for August delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) rose 1.71 percent to 4,890 rupees after touching a record high of 4,906 rupees earlier in the session.

* "This is the seasonal demand period due to upcoming festivals. Buying is expected to remain firm until October," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana jumped 168 rupees to 5,034 rupees per 100 kg.

* Demand for chana usually rises during the rainy season due to less availability of fresh vegetables and the festive season that begins in August.

* India's festival season will continue until November. Weddings also take place during this period. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)