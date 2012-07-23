MUMBAI, July 23 Indian chana futures fell on profit-taking triggered by rains in some kharif pulses growing areas over the weekend, but improved spot demand ahead of festivals and thin stocks restricted the losses.

* Chana is a winter crop sown from October to December.

* At 0907 GMT, the most-active chana for August delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) fell 0.64 percent to 4,845 rupees.

* "Some profit-taking is seen in chana futures but overall trend is firm and any dips in prices should be taken as an opportunity to buy," said Ankita Parekh, an analyst at Nirmal Bang.

* Some kharif pulses cultivating regions received rainfall over the weekend but it was still less then required, said Parekh.

* In Delhi spot market, chana gained 90 rupees to 5,040 rupees per 100 kg.

* Demand for chana usually rises during the rainy season as the festive season begins and fresh vegetables are less available.

* India's festival season, a preferred time for weddings, begins in August and continues until November.

* India's monsoon rains have revived and are expected to remain active at least until the end of this month, weather officials said on Friday, easing risks of a drought for now and helping planting to pick up momentum. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)