MUMBAI, July 23 Indian chana futures fell on
profit-taking triggered by rains in some kharif pulses growing
areas over the weekend, but improved spot demand ahead of
festivals and thin stocks restricted the losses.
* Chana is a winter crop sown from October to December.
* At 0907 GMT, the most-active chana for August delivery
on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange
(NCDEX) fell 0.64 percent to 4,845 rupees.
* "Some profit-taking is seen in chana futures but overall
trend is firm and any dips in prices should be taken as an
opportunity to buy," said Ankita Parekh, an analyst at Nirmal
Bang.
* Some kharif pulses cultivating regions received rainfall
over the weekend but it was still less then required, said
Parekh.
* In Delhi spot market, chana gained 90 rupees to 5,040
rupees per 100 kg.
* Demand for chana usually rises during the rainy season as
the festive season begins and fresh vegetables are less
available.
* India's festival season, a preferred time for weddings,
begins in August and continues until November.
* India's monsoon rains have revived and are expected to
remain active at least until the end of this month, weather
officials said on Friday, easing risks of a drought for now and
helping planting to pick up momentum.
