MUMBAI, July 24 Chana futures in India slipped as spot demand eased at higher levels but analysts expect prices to recover towards the end of the session on scanty rains and lower stocks.

* Local buying is expected to improve and stay firm until September, ahead of festivals.

* Sowing of summer-sown pulses is lagging due to deficit rains. Chana is a winter crop sown from October to December.

* India's crucial monsoon rains are now expected to be below average, the government said on Monday, turning to contingency plans as rainfall has been about a fifth below normal so far and recent rains have not been enough to ease concerns.

* At 0909 GMT, the most-active chana for August delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 0.39 percent to 4,793 rupees.

* "It is an extended correction from yesterday supported by a fall in spot prices. But the trend is still bullish because of good demand," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 72 rupees to 4,950 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's festival season, a preferred time for weddings, begins in August and continues until November. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)