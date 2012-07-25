MUMBAI, July 25 Chana futures in India fell
tracking dull cues from the spot market where demand from
retailers and millers dropped at higher prices though thin
supplies in the local market, kept the downside limited.
* At 0909 GMT, the most-active chana for August delivery
on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange
(NCDEX) was down 0.33 percent to 4,803 rupees Per 100 kg.
* "Demand from retailers have come down in the last 2-3
days. All are waiting for some good dip in prices," said
Ramchander Solanki, a trader from Gulbarga in Karnataka.
* Solanki expects local demand to pick up again from the
first week of August due to the festival season.
* Sowing of summer-sown pulses is lagging due to deficit
rains. Chana is a winter crop sown from October to December.
* India's crucial monsoon rains are now expected to be below
average, the government said on Monday, turning to contingency
plans as rainfall has been about a fifth below normal so far and
recent rains have not been enough to ease concerns.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 35 rupees to 4,915
rupees per 100 kg.
* India's festival season begins in August and continues
until November.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)