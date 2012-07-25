MUMBAI, July 25 Chana futures in India fell tracking dull cues from the spot market where demand from retailers and millers dropped at higher prices though thin supplies in the local market, kept the downside limited.

* At 0909 GMT, the most-active chana for August delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 0.33 percent to 4,803 rupees Per 100 kg.

* "Demand from retailers have come down in the last 2-3 days. All are waiting for some good dip in prices," said Ramchander Solanki, a trader from Gulbarga in Karnataka.

* Solanki expects local demand to pick up again from the first week of August due to the festival season.

* Sowing of summer-sown pulses is lagging due to deficit rains. Chana is a winter crop sown from October to December.

* India's crucial monsoon rains are now expected to be below average, the government said on Monday, turning to contingency plans as rainfall has been about a fifth below normal so far and recent rains have not been enough to ease concerns.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 35 rupees to 4,915 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's festival season begins in August and continues until November. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)