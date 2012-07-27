MUMBAI, July 27 Chana futures in India fell for a third straight day tracking dull cues from the spot market where demand was poor from retailers and millers, while fears of government curbs weighed on sentiment.

* New Delhi will decide next week whether to ban futures trading in selected farm commodities that have seen extreme price moves, government sources said. Sugar and chick pea futures have been most volatile recently.

* At 0910 GMT, the most-active chana for August delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 0.95 percent to 4,574 r u pees per 100 kg.

* "Selling pressure is seen in chana futures because of fears of government intervention. In the short-term, prices may fall to 4,470 rupees," said Vedika Narvekar, analyst at Angel Commodities.

* Sowing of summer-sown pulses is lagging due to deficit rains. Chana is a winter crop sown from October to December.

* India's crucial monsoon rains are now expected to be below average, the government said on Monday, turning to contingency plans as rainfall has been about 22% below normal and recent rains were not enough to ease concerns.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 75 rupees to 4,700 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)