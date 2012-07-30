MUMBAI, July 30 Chana futures in India rose more than 1 percent on Monday on bargain-buying, after falling more than 2 percent in the last session, with concerns over output due to less rains in major summer-sown pulses cultivating regions supporting the rise.

* India's crucial June-September monsoon rains were 29 percent below average in the first month of the season, while the rains were about 15 percent below average so far in July.

* At 0938 GMT, the most-active chana for August delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 1.51 percent to 4,575 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Spot demand for chana is expected to pick-up again and continue to stay firm until September-October due to a number of festivals," said Arun Kumar Goel, a trader from Delhi.

* Sowing of summer-sown pulses is lagging due to deficit rains. Chana is a winter crop sown from October to December.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 31 rupees to 4,700 rupees per 100 kg as buyers awaited a dip in prices. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)