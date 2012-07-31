MUMBAI, July 31 Chana futures in India extended gains on Tuesday on a pickup in spot demand due to upcoming festivals amid thin supplies, while concerns over output due to less rains in regions where major summer-sown pulses are grown also aided sentiment.

* India's crucial June-September monsoon rains were 29 percent below average in the first month of the season, while the rains have been about 15 percent below average in July.

* Sowing of summer-sown pulses is lagging due to deficit rains. Chana is a winter crop sown from October to December.

* Farmers completed sowing of pulses on 6.30 million hectares by July 27, down from 7.66 million hectares a year earlier.

* At 0833 GMT, the most-active chana contract for August delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 1 percent at 4,645 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Demand is firm from retailers and millers and likely to stay firm in the short term ahead of festivals. However, fears of curbs on (futures) trade is still weighing on sentiment," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* Demand for chana usually rises during the rainy season as festivals begin and there's less supply of fresh vegetables.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 87.5 rupees to 4,800 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)