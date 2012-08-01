MUMBAI Aug 1 India's chana futures rose more than 1 percent on Wednesday due to improved demand from millers ahead of festivals amid thin spot supplies and lower inventory.

* Concerns over output of summer-sown pulses due to scanty rains in major cultivating regions also aided sentiment.

* The government on Tuesday took steps to cut irrigation costs and increase fodder supplies, but held off a ban on agricultural commodities or any curb on exports.

* Farmers completed sowing of kharif pulses on 6.30 million hectares by July 27, down from 7.66 million hectares a year earlier.

* Chana is a winter crop sown from October to December.

* At 0843 GMT, the most-active chana contract for September delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 1.38 percent at 4,863 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Demand is expected to stay firm in short-term. At the same time kharif pulses have also suffered because of less rains. All these factors are expected to keep prices firm," said Ankita Parekh, an analyst at Nirmal Bang.

* Demand for chana usually rises during the rainy season due to lower supply of fresh vegetables and the onset of festivals.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 111 rupees to 4,915 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)