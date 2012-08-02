MUMBAI Aug 2 India's chana futures fell
slightly on Thursday on profit-taking after good rainy spells in
Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh but improved spot demand ahead of
festivals and thin supplies kept the downside limited.
* Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and
Uttar Pradesh are the main kharif pulses producing states.
* Farmers completed sowing of kharif pulses on 6.30 million
hectares by July 27, down from 7.66 million hectares a year
earlier.
* Chana is a winter crop sown from October to December.
* At 0939 GMT, the most-active chana contract for September
delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives
Exchange (NCDEX) was down 0.12 percent at 4,867 rupees per 100
kg.
* "Profit-taking is seen in chana futures but it is unlikely
to fall below today's low of 4,830 rupees as spot demand is
firm," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth
Management.
* Demand for chana usually rises during the rainy season due
to lower supply of fresh vegetables and the onset of festivals.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 81 rupees to 4,981
rupees per 100 kg.
* The government on Tuesday took steps to cut irrigation
costs and increase fodder supplies, but held off a ban on
futures trade in agricultural commodities or any curb on
exports.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)