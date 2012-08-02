MUMBAI Aug 2 India's chana futures fell slightly on Thursday on profit-taking after good rainy spells in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh but improved spot demand ahead of festivals and thin supplies kept the downside limited.

* Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh are the main kharif pulses producing states.

* Farmers completed sowing of kharif pulses on 6.30 million hectares by July 27, down from 7.66 million hectares a year earlier.

* Chana is a winter crop sown from October to December.

* At 0939 GMT, the most-active chana contract for September delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 0.12 percent at 4,867 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Profit-taking is seen in chana futures but it is unlikely to fall below today's low of 4,830 rupees as spot demand is firm," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* Demand for chana usually rises during the rainy season due to lower supply of fresh vegetables and the onset of festivals.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 81 rupees to 4,981 rupees per 100 kg.

* The government on Tuesday took steps to cut irrigation costs and increase fodder supplies, but held off a ban on futures trade in agricultural commodities or any curb on exports. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)