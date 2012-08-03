MUMBAI Aug 3 India's chana futures rose more than 1 percent on Friday after the weather office forecast deficient rains, raising concerns over pulses output and on thin supply.

* India's monsoon rains in June to September are likely to be 85 percent of the long-period average, the weather office chief said.

* Rains are considered deficient - a drought in layman's terms - if they fall below 90 percent of the 50-year average.

* Farmers completed sowing of kharif pulses on 6.30 million hectares by July 27, down from 7.66 million hectares a year earlier. Chana is a winter crop sown from October to December.

* "Weak monsoon is keeping the agri-market on fire. Prices may continue to move up next week as well but some profit-taking cannot be ruled out at higher levels," said Vinita Advani, an analyst at Geojit Comtrade.

* At 0957 GMT, the most-active chana for September delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 1.26 percent at 4,891 rupees per 100 kg.

* Demand for chana usually rises during the rainy season due to lower supply of fresh vegetables and the onset of festivals.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 8 rupees to 4,961 rupees per 100 kg on a slowdown in demand at higher levels. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)