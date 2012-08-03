MUMBAI Aug 3 India's chana futures rose more
than 1 percent on Friday after the weather office forecast
deficient rains, raising concerns over pulses output and on thin
supply.
* India's monsoon rains in June to September are likely to
be 85 percent of the long-period average, the weather office
chief said.
* Rains are considered deficient - a drought in layman's
terms - if they fall below 90 percent of the 50-year average.
* Farmers completed sowing of kharif pulses on 6.30 million
hectares by July 27, down from 7.66 million hectares a year
earlier. Chana is a winter crop sown from October to December.
* "Weak monsoon is keeping the agri-market on fire. Prices
may continue to move up next week as well but some profit-taking
cannot be ruled out at higher levels," said Vinita Advani, an
analyst at Geojit Comtrade.
* At 0957 GMT, the most-active chana for September delivery
on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange
(NCDEX) was up 1.26 percent at 4,891 rupees per 100 kg.
* Demand for chana usually rises during the rainy season due
to lower supply of fresh vegetables and the onset of festivals.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 8 rupees to 4,961
rupees per 100 kg on a slowdown in demand at higher levels.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)