MUMBAI Aug 6 India's chick peas or chana futures fell on Monday after a good spell of rain in Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka and on a drop in the spot demand at higher prices, outweighed concerns over deficient rains and pulses output.

* Kharif pulses cultivating regions such as Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh received good rains last week giving some respite to farmers but overall acreage remained lower.

* Farmers completed sowing of kharif pulses on 7.28 million hectares by Aug. 3, down from 8.75 million hectares a year earlier. Chana is a winter crop sown from October to December.

* Rains could be seen over many places at Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat in the next two to three days, the weather office said in a statement on their website.

* "Correction is seen in chana futures on improved rains in some pulses growing states and steady demand," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* At 0745 GMT, the most-active chana for September delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.41 percent at 4,873 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 40 rupees to 4,960 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's monsoon rains in June to September are likely to be 85 percent of the long-period average, the weather office chief said on Friday.

* Rains are considered deficient - a drought in layman's terms - if they fall below 90 percent of the 50-year average. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)