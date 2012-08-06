MUMBAI Aug 6 India's chick peas or chana
futures fell on Monday after a good spell of rain in Madhya
Pradesh and Karnataka and on a drop in the spot demand at higher
prices, outweighed concerns over deficient rains and pulses
output.
* Kharif pulses cultivating regions such as Madhya Pradesh,
Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh received good rains last week giving
some respite to farmers but overall acreage remained lower.
* Farmers completed sowing of kharif pulses on 7.28 million
hectares by Aug. 3, down from 8.75 million hectares a year
earlier. Chana is a winter crop sown from October to December.
* Rains could be seen over many places at Madhya Pradesh,
Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat in the next two to
three days, the weather office said in a statement on their
website.
* "Correction is seen in chana futures on improved rains in
some pulses growing states and steady demand," said Chowda
Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.
* At 0745 GMT, the most-active chana for September delivery
on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was
down 0.41 percent at 4,873 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 40 rupees to 4,960
rupees per 100 kg.
* India's monsoon rains in June to September are likely to
be 85 percent of the long-period average, the weather office
chief said on Friday.
* Rains are considered deficient - a drought in layman's
terms - if they fall below 90 percent of the 50-year average.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)