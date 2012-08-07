MUMBAI Aug 7 India's chick peas, or chana, futures rose on Tuesday on thin spot supplies and concerns the output could dip due to a decline in sown area, but rains in some parts of the kharif pulses-cultivating regions and a drop in millers' demand at higher prices restricted the upside.

* Kharif pulses-cultivating regions such as Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh received good rains in the last two-to-three days.

* Farmers completed sowing of kharif pulses on 7.28 million hectares by Aug. 3, down from 8.75 million hectares a year earlier. Chana is a winter crop sown from October to December.

* The most-active chana for September delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended up 0.99 p e rcent at 4,905 r u pees per 100 kg.

* "In spot, buying from millers and retailers have come down due to higher prices. Everyone is waiting for some dip in prices to buy," said Arun Kumar Goel, a trader from Delhi.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 23 rupees to 4,927 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's June-September monsoon rains are likely to be 85 percent of the long-period average, the weather office chief said on Friday.

* Rains are considered deficient -- triggering what laymen call a drought -- if they fall below 90 percent of the 50-year average. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)