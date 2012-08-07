UPDATE 1-Five Indian farmers shot dead as protests mount - reports
* State's home minister says police did not shoot at protesters (Adds details of incident, background)
MUMBAI Aug 7 India's chick peas, or chana, futures rose on Tuesday on thin spot supplies and concerns the output could dip due to a decline in sown area, but rains in some parts of the kharif pulses-cultivating regions and a drop in millers' demand at higher prices restricted the upside.
* Kharif pulses-cultivating regions such as Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh received good rains in the last two-to-three days.
* Farmers completed sowing of kharif pulses on 7.28 million hectares by Aug. 3, down from 8.75 million hectares a year earlier. Chana is a winter crop sown from October to December.
* The most-active chana for September delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended up 0.99 p e rcent at 4,905 r u pees per 100 kg.
* "In spot, buying from millers and retailers have come down due to higher prices. Everyone is waiting for some dip in prices to buy," said Arun Kumar Goel, a trader from Delhi.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 23 rupees to 4,927 rupees per 100 kg.
* India's June-September monsoon rains are likely to be 85 percent of the long-period average, the weather office chief said on Friday.
* Rains are considered deficient -- triggering what laymen call a drought -- if they fall below 90 percent of the 50-year average. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)
KATHMANDU (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Millions of Nepalis have been duped by recruitment agencies that send them overseas where they may be pushed into forced labour and crippling debt, Amnesty International said on Tuesday, accusing authorities of failing to protect migrant workers.