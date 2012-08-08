MUMBAI Aug 8 India's chick peas, or chana, futures edged up on Wednesday on a pick-up in demand ahead of festivals amid slack domestic supplies while rain in some parts of the country's kharif-growing regions restricted the upside.

* Domestic demand is expected to stay firm in the short term ahead of festivals and lower supply of fresh vegetables in the rainy season.

* At 1:38 p.m.,the most-active chana for September delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.24 percent at 4,917 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Buying in spot is good due to festival demand. Prices are likely to rise further," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 73 rupees to 5,000 rupees per 100 kg.

* Farmers completed sowing of kharif pulses on 7.28 million hectares by Aug. 3, down from 8.75 million hectares a year earlier. Chana is a winter crop sown from October to December.

* Kharif pulses-cultivating regions such as Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh have been receiving good rains since the last few days.

* India's June-September monsoon rains are likely to be 85 percent of the long-period average. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)