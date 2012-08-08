MUMBAI Aug 8 India's chick peas, or chana,
futures edged up on Wednesday on a pick-up in demand ahead of
festivals amid slack domestic supplies while rain in some parts
of the country's kharif-growing regions restricted the upside.
* Domestic demand is expected to stay firm in the short term
ahead of festivals and lower supply of fresh vegetables in the
rainy season.
* At 1:38 p.m.,the most-active chana for September delivery
on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was
up 0.24 percent at 4,917 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Buying in spot is good due to festival demand. Prices are
likely to rise further," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst at
JRG Wealth Management.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 73 rupees to 5,000
rupees per 100 kg.
* Farmers completed sowing of kharif pulses on 7.28 million
hectares by Aug. 3, down from 8.75 million hectares a year
earlier. Chana is a winter crop sown from October to December.
* Kharif pulses-cultivating regions such as Madhya Pradesh,
Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh have been receiving good rains since
the last few days.
* India's June-September monsoon rains are likely to be 85
percent of the long-period average.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)