MUMBAI Aug 9 India's chick peas, or chana,
futures traded in a narrow zone with an upside bias on Thursday
on thin supply and concerns over output, but rainfall at many
places in kharif-pulses cultivating regions, that would help
crop growth, weighed on sentiment.
* The weather office expects leading pulses cultivating
states such as Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan and
Maharshtra to continue to receive rains during next 2-3 days.
* At 0731 GMT, the most-active chana for September delivery
on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was
up 0.14 percent at 4,854 rupees per 100 kg.
* Domestic demand usually remains firm at this time of the
season ahead of festivals and due to lower supply of fresh
vegetables in the rainy season.
* "Demand is very price-sensitive. At these levels buying
has come down but would again pick up on dips due to upcoming
festivals," said Arun Kumar Goel, a trader from Delhi.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 33 rupees to 4,931
rupees per 100 kg.
* Farmers completed sowing of kharif pulses on 7.28 million
hectares by Aug. 3, down from 8.75 million hectares a year
earlier. Chana is a winter crop sown from October to December.
* India's June-September monsoon rains are likely to be 85
percent of the long-period average.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)