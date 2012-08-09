MUMBAI Aug 9 India's chick peas, or chana, futures traded in a narrow zone with an upside bias on Thursday on thin supply and concerns over output, but rainfall at many places in kharif-pulses cultivating regions, that would help crop growth, weighed on sentiment.

* The weather office expects leading pulses cultivating states such as Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Maharshtra to continue to receive rains during next 2-3 days.

* At 0731 GMT, the most-active chana for September delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.14 percent at 4,854 rupees per 100 kg.

* Domestic demand usually remains firm at this time of the season ahead of festivals and due to lower supply of fresh vegetables in the rainy season.

* "Demand is very price-sensitive. At these levels buying has come down but would again pick up on dips due to upcoming festivals," said Arun Kumar Goel, a trader from Delhi.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 33 rupees to 4,931 rupees per 100 kg.

* Farmers completed sowing of kharif pulses on 7.28 million hectares by Aug. 3, down from 8.75 million hectares a year earlier. Chana is a winter crop sown from October to December.

* India's June-September monsoon rains are likely to be 85 percent of the long-period average. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)