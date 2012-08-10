MUMBAI Aug 10 India's chick peas, or chana, futures rose on Friday on thin domestic supplies and output concerns raised by lower sowing of kharif pulses and scant rains in Rajasthan.

* Less rains in the pulses-cultivating regions could result in inadequate soil moisture that could impact chana sowing in October.

* Farmers completed sowing of kharif pulses on 7.45 million hectares by Aug. 9, down from 8.93 million hectares a year earlier. Chana is a winter crop sown from October to December.

* At 0841 GMT, the most-active chana for September delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.25 percent at 4,840 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Demand for chana is firm because of festivals but comes down at higher prices. Prices are unlikely to stay above 5,000-5,200 rupees," said Vedika Narvekar, an analyst at Angel Commodities.

* Domestic demand usually remains firm at this time of the season ahead of festivals and due to lower supply of fresh vegetables in the rainy season.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana was steady at 4,900 rupees per 100 kg.

* The monsoon, which brings some 75 percent of India's annual rainfall, is 17 percent short of normal so far and threatening cereal and pulses production. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)