MUMBAI Aug 13 India's chick peas, or chana, futures edged up on Monday tracking firm spot demand in the festival season amid slack supplies, aided also by output concerns raised by lower sowing of kharif pulses.

* Less rains in the pulses-cultivating regions could result in inadequate soil moisture that could impact chana sowing in October, analysts said.

* Farmers completed sowing of kharif pulses on 7.45 million hectares by Aug. 9, down from 8.93 million hectares a year earlier. Chana is a winter crop sown from October to December.

* At 0806 GMT, the most-active chana for September delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.10 percent at 4,883 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Prices are expected to stay firm because of seasonal demand. Also lack of rains could impact chana sowing in October," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* Domestic demand usually remains firm at this time of the season due to upcoming festivals and lower supply of fresh vegetables in the rainy season.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana gained 18 rupees to 4,932 rupees per 100 kg.

* However, millers were a little hesitant to buy at higher prices and waited for some correction, spot traders said.

* The monsoon, which brings some 75 percent of India's annual rainfall, is 17 percent short of normal so far and threatening cereal and pulses production. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)