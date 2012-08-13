MUMBAI Aug 13 India's chick peas, or chana,
futures edged up on Monday tracking firm spot demand in the
festival season amid slack supplies, aided also by output
concerns raised by lower sowing of kharif pulses.
* Less rains in the pulses-cultivating regions could result
in inadequate soil moisture that could impact chana sowing in
October, analysts said.
* Farmers completed sowing of kharif pulses on 7.45 million
hectares by Aug. 9, down from 8.93 million hectares a year
earlier. Chana is a winter crop sown from October to December.
* At 0806 GMT, the most-active chana for September delivery
on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was
up 0.10 percent at 4,883 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Prices are expected to stay firm because of seasonal
demand. Also lack of rains could impact chana sowing in
October," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst at JRG Wealth
Management.
* Domestic demand usually remains firm at this time of the
season due to upcoming festivals and lower supply of fresh
vegetables in the rainy season.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana gained 18 rupees to 4,932
rupees per 100 kg.
* However, millers were a little hesitant to buy at higher
prices and waited for some correction, spot traders said.
* The monsoon, which brings some 75 percent of India's
annual rainfall, is 17 percent short of normal so far and
threatening cereal and pulses production.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)