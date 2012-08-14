MUMBAI Aug 14 India's chick peas, or chana, futures fell on Tuesday as millers were reluctant to buy at higher levels while rains in some key pulses growing regions weighed on sentiment.

* Key kharif-pulses cultivating states have been receiving good rains since past few days, aiding the growth of the crops. Sowing of chana, a rabi crop for which sowing starts in October, depends on soil moisture for proper growth.

* At 0732 GMT, the most-active chana for September delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.65 percent at 4,854 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Demand is not sustaining at higher prices. Millers and retailers have slowed down buying on hopes of some correction in prices," said Arun Kumar Goel, a trader from Delhi.

* Spot traders said demand from millers is very price-sensitive and would again pick up from the first week of September ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, a local festival.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 19 rupees to 4,907 rupees per 100 kg.

* Farmers completed sowing of kharif pulses on 7.45 million hectares by Aug. 9, down from 8.93 million hectares a year earlier. Chana is a winter crop sown from October to December.

* The monsoon, which brings some 75 percent of India's annual rainfall, is 17 percent short of normal so far and threatening cereal and pulses production. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)