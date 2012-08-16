MUMBAI Aug 16 India's chick peas, or chana,
futures rose on Thursday tracking a pickup in the spot demand
ahead of the festival season amid lower stocks and thin supplies
but rains over parts of Rajasthan in the last few days
restricted further upside.
* Key kharif pulses-growing states have been receiving good
rains for the past few days, aiding the cultivation of the crop.
Sowing of chana, a rabi crop for which sowing starts in October,
depends on soil moisture for proper growth.
* At 1031 GMT, the most-active chana for September delivery
on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange rose
0.96 percent at 4,947 rupees per 100 kg.
* "In longer term, trend is firm because stocks are lower
and demand is expected to stay firm," said Vedika Narvekar, an
analyst at Angel Commodities.
* Spot traders said demand from millers is very
price-sensitive but expected to stay firm ahead of festivals.
* Narvekar said rains in Rajasthan and other pulses-growing
states are limiting the upside in chana.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 35 rupees to 4,935
rupees per 100 kg.
* Farmers completed sowing of kharif pulses on 7.45 million
hectares by Aug. 9, down from 8.93 million hectares a year
earlier.
* The monsoon, which brings some 75 percent of India's
annual rainfall, is 17 percent short of normal so far and
threatening cereal and pulses production.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)