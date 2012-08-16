MUMBAI Aug 16 India's chick peas, or chana, futures rose on Thursday tracking a pickup in the spot demand ahead of the festival season amid lower stocks and thin supplies but rains over parts of Rajasthan in the last few days restricted further upside.

* Key kharif pulses-growing states have been receiving good rains for the past few days, aiding the cultivation of the crop. Sowing of chana, a rabi crop for which sowing starts in October, depends on soil moisture for proper growth.

* At 1031 GMT, the most-active chana for September delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange rose 0.96 percent at 4,947 rupees per 100 kg.

* "In longer term, trend is firm because stocks are lower and demand is expected to stay firm," said Vedika Narvekar, an analyst at Angel Commodities.

* Spot traders said demand from millers is very price-sensitive but expected to stay firm ahead of festivals.

* Narvekar said rains in Rajasthan and other pulses-growing states are limiting the upside in chana.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 35 rupees to 4,935 rupees per 100 kg.

* Farmers completed sowing of kharif pulses on 7.45 million hectares by Aug. 9, down from 8.93 million hectares a year earlier.

* The monsoon, which brings some 75 percent of India's annual rainfall, is 17 percent short of normal so far and threatening cereal and pulses production. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)